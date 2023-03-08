Tiruchi registers spurt in fever cases

March 08, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The number of fever cases has gone up in the past few days in Tiruchi.

Doctors claim that the increase in fever cases in the city is linked to the Influenza subtype A (H3N2) virus which is nothing but seasonal flu. Children are more affected than adults, with symptoms, including fever, sore throat, body pain, runny nose, nausea, and cough lasting for at least a week or so, said a general physician of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

According to a source, on average, the hospital receives around 30 fever cases every day. The number has gone up to around 40 patients in the last few days. Similarly, the number of patients with complaints of fever, cough and running nose visiting the Urban Primary Health Centres also is said to have gone up. However, most cases are mild, and children recover in a few days. “The viruses are expected to come under control in a few days. Elderly people and those with compromised immunity should avoid crowded places,” he stated.

It is said that the fever cases usually come down in January but this year there has been an increase during the last few days. The symptoms could last for about five to seven days and the patients would experience body pain and cough initially.

Doctors advised all patients with fever to follow COVID-19 protocols and seek medical attention at nearby primary health centres and other health facilities for early diagnosis and treatment.

Meanwhile, the civic body is conducting special fever camps at around 50 locations, including urban primary health centres, every day. People were screened for fever, cough and cold and medicines were provided to the needy. “Around 15 to 20 patients with fever and cough visit Urban Primary Health Centres for treatment daily,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

He said that residents of all the wards should make use of the opportunity to attend the camps in their areas so as to get quality treatment and diagnosis. Special focus would be to conduct camps at places where there were more cases of fever reported,