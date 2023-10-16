Tiruchi registers increase in fever cases

October 16, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The number of fever cases has gone up in the past few days in Tiruchi. Doctors claim that the increase in fever cases in the city is linked to seasonal flu.

Children are more affected than adults, with symptoms, including fever, sore throat, body pain, runny nose, and cough lasting for at least a week or so, said A. Subramani, Deputy Director, Health Services.

The public health department has intensified measures to control the breeding of mosquitoes to curtail incidences of dengue in the rainy season in the district. In October, 20 dengue cases have been reported so far. At present, three patients with dengue are admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), and 11 others are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in the city.

Officials from the Health Department claim that the situation remains under control, “There is a mild increase in fever cases compared to last month. We have directed the healthcare officials in the district to maintain a strict vigil on fever cases, including dengue,” he added.

According to a source, on average, the hospital receives around 30 fever cases every day. The number has gone up to around 40 patients in the last few days. Similarly, the number of patients with complaints of fever and cough visiting the Urban Primary Health Centres also is said to have gone up.

The MGMGH is equipped with beds and medicines to diagnose and treat patients with dengue and other fever-related cases. A special dengue ward with 50 beds - 20 for paediatrics, 20 for adults 10 for antenatal, and an additional 10 beds in the intensive care unit - is kept ready.

Special fever camps are being conducted at around 20 locations, including urban primary health centres, every day. People were screened for fever, cough and cold, and medicines were provided to the needy.

Doctors advised all patients with fever to seek medical attention at nearby primary health centres and other health facilities for early diagnosis and treatment.

