Tiruchi records modest increase in launch of new apartment projects with promoters still reeling under COVID-19 impact

February 15, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Launching of new apartment projects has witnessed a moderate increase in the city.

There were years when the Local Planning Authority was flooded with proposals of building new apartments, seeking approvals. It received an average of 90 to 100 proposals between 2005 and 2014. The number of applications for the development of new apartments began to slide in 2015 because of tepid buying sentiment. A few promoters, left with unsold property, converted them into service apartments.

Except for a few, most promoters preferred to postpone their projects. Instead, they focused on selling the unsold units. The rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2021 and 2022 played a role in the slump. However, the sale of new flats gradually picked up in the post-COVID-19 period. It was said that the emergence of work from home concept had infused the buyers’ sentiment as the employees of the Information Technology industry evinced interest in buying flats. There are Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who show interest in buying new flats. It is said that the positive sentiment had motivated the flat promoters to launch new projects.

According to industry sources, construction of new projects is taking place at about 25 places mainly Srirangam, Cantonment, Vayalur Road, Shanmuga Nagar, old Collector Office, S.B.I. Officer’s Colony, K.K. Nagar, Annamalai Nagar, and Karumandapam. In addition to them, at least eight big projects (more than 100 flat units) are being taken up in the city.

“Tiruchi is known for moderate growth in the construction of apartments. After a lull for a few years, we see positive enquiries for buying new flats,” says S. Anand, State secretary of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI).

He said there was good demand for flats with value-added facilities such as swimming pool, club house, gym, library, indoor sports, amphitheatre and so on.

However, a senior official of the Tiruchi City Corporation said the number of proposals seeking approval for new projects, was still low though there had been a slight increase. The industry still has a long way to go to repeat the robust growth period between 2012 and 2015.

