Tiruchi records first COVID-19 death

02 June 2020 18:28 IST

Tiruchi recorded its first death due to COVID-19 after a 70-year-old woman from Alwarthoppu in the city died at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Tuesday. She was admitted to the GH on May 27 with breathlessness and cold, officials here said.

The woman,who had been suffering from comorbid conditions, including asthma and hypertension, was brought to the Tiruchi GH in a serious condition, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH said. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on May 27. A team of doctors fought to resuscitate the woman until Tuesday morning when she died. The woman is Tiruchi district’s first COVID-19 death.

However, speaking to The Hindu, M. Nooruddin, the woman’s grandson, said that the patient was first taken to a private hospital in the city as she was suffering from cold. At the private hospital, the woman was monitored by doctors for a day after which they asked the family to shift the patient to Tiruchi GH, he said. The woman was reportedly under the care of a home nurse.

Advertising

Advertising

The woman’s body was buried on Tuesday afternoon at a burial ground near Palakkarai.