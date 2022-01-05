Tiruchi records a marginal increase in voter strength

The woter strength in Tiruchi district, consisting of nine Assembly constituencies, has increased marginally by 3,917 following the summary revision of electoral rolls.

As per the final roll released by Collector S. Sivarasu here on Wednesday, the district had 23,46,036 voters with 12,10,000 women, 11,35,752 men and 284 transgenders. As per the draft rolls that was released on November 1, 2021, the district had 23,42,119 voters.

In terms of voter strength, the Srirangam Assembly constituency remains the largest among the nine Assembly segments in the district with 3,11,252 electors and Lalgudi the smallest with 2,17,712 voters. Women outnumber men in all constituencies.

The summary revision was carried out with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date and a total of 76,723 applications were received for inclusions, deletions and corrections. Of this, 2,233 applications were rejected for various reasons.

Of the 35,420 applications received for inclusions during the revision, 34,677 were accepted. The names of 30,760 voters were deleted after verification, Mr. Sivarasu said.

The voter list would be kept for public verification at all polling stations, offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers in the district, Mr. Sivarasu said and urged people to check whether their names were included in the rolls.

The State Election Commission has said that the final electoral rolls would be used for the urban local bodies election, Mr.S ivarasu said.

Thanjavur/Tiruvarur

The final electoral rolls for eight Assembly constituencies in Thanjavur district and four Assembly segments in Tiruvarur district were released by the respective District Collectors.

While the electoral rolls for Thiruvidaimaruthur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Pattukottai and Peravurani Constituencies in Thanjavur district released by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver had 20,70,398 voters (10,04,678 men, 10,65,559 women and 161 transgenders), the voter lists for Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserved), Mannargudi, Tiruvarur and Nannilam Segments released by Collector P Gayathri Krishnan had 10,59,203 voters (5,13,259 men, 5,41,881 women and 63 third gender) in the four constituencies.