Tiruchi records 76.18% polling

TIRUCHI

Brisk voter turnout in the first of the two-phase local body elections in rural areas of Tiruchi district, which was visible a little after 8 a.m. kept increasing till the end of the day when 76.18 % polling was recorded as per the figures furnished by the authorities.

Out of 3,96,519 votes polled, the polling by women was slightly higher at 76.35 %.

Elderly people coming to vote could be seen being provided with wheelchairs at the voting booths in Sethurapatti and Alandur. At MGR Nagar booth in Manikandam panchayat, elderly voters said after exercising their franchise that they hoped for establishment of a full-time PDS outlet in their ward. Non-maintenance of solar lamps in the ward was also a major grouse of voters in MGR Nagar.

A first-time voter Sahaya Mary said the officials were quite helpful. Revenue officials ensured early completion of the process for the large number of visually impaired voters in Gandhi Nagar. However, the officials had to face a tough time as those in a hurry to go to jobs had to stand in lengthy queues.

S. Vijayanirmala, the first visually impaired woman to contest for the post of president in the Panchayat, said she was keen on improving sanitation and hygiene in Nagamangalam.

A group of visually impaired voters led by Kuppusamy invited the attention of officials to the discomfort caused by the new requirement for escorts to submit duly filled in forms.

Shortly after polling got off to a start, Collector S. Sivarasu told media persons that web cameras have been installed in 75 booths and that videotaping of the process was being carried out in 48 booths, in vulnerable areas witnessing first phase of polling. Micro-observers have been posted in 50 booths, he added.

At Vengur Panchayat, where houses were quite close to the polling booth at the Panchayat Union Middle School, the residents complained to the Election Observer S. Ganesh about what they described as the high-handedness of the police personnel in restricting their movement. Mr. Ganesh gave them a patient hearing and they dispersed later.

The Election Observer told media persons at around 1 p.m. that the process was smooth at the booths in Manikandam, Anthanallur and Tiruverumbur blocks he had inspected till then.