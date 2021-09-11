Tiruchi ready for mega vaccination camp

TIRUCHI

11 September 2021 19:50 IST

Visit www.trichycorporation.gov.in for locating the nearest camp

The district administration has made extensive arrangements for the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive to be held across the State on Sunday.

The vaccines would be administered through 631 camps, of which 505 would be in the rural and semi-urban parts of the district, while 126 camps would in Tiruchi city. Through this effort, the district administration aims to reach 1,37,500 people and ensure that over 70% of the population is vaccinated. The centres will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “We are taking the vaccine as close to the the doorstep of the people as we can. We hope the people make the best use of it,” a senior health official told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruchi city alone, camps will be held at seven locations under each of the 18 Primary Healthcare Centres. Government and private schools, anganwadi centres, community halls, and corporation parks have been identified as locations for the drive. Public places such as Central Bus Stand and a few hospitals have also been earmarked. Around 191 doses of the vaccine have been made available at each of the 126 locations, making up a total of 24,066 doses. Of the over 24,000 doses, around 16,000 are Covishield and 4,000 are Covaxin.

All eligible beneficiaries over the age of 18 can visit any centre near their residence and take the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Civic body officials conducted meetings with residents’ welfare associations, civil society organisations, and merchant organisations seeking their cooperation.

A mass awareness drive, including a video on social media, and two lakh pamphlets were distributed. Twenty autorickshaws and 70 of the corporation’s Light Commercial Vehicles were deployed to make announcements on the locations of the vaccination camps. The messages were customised to fit the ward and locality, so only nearby vaccination sites were announced in each locality.

Each site will have one nodal officer, two vaccinators, a data entry operator and a supervising official. Some nursing colleges in the city have supported the civic body by allowing their students to volunteer as vaccinators or assistants at some camps.

The public may visit www.trichycorporation.gov.in for further details and locating the nearest vaccination camp.