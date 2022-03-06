Tiruchi Reader’s Mail

The renovation of the Bypass Road between Thathaiyangarpet and Namakkal Road seems to be incomplete without asphalt layering. The hitherto potholes-ridden stretch that has been covered with gravel whips up dust causing difficulty for motorists when heavy vehicles pass by. Since the risk of accident is high, the authorities concerned must step in and do the needful.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Sustain precautions

Notwithstanding the media reports of decline in COVID infection rate, the precautions - social distancing, wearing face mask, and use of hand sanitiser - must continue to prevent the infection completely. Likewise, the accumulation of wastes on the roadside needs to be cleared to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases, to bring about zero incidence of COVID-19.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment

Provide playground

A separate playground for Thirukarugavur Government Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur district that caters to the rural population has been elusive for long, despite having a student strength of about 700. Residents, teachers, students and alumni have been asking for a separate playground for the school that finds itself in a situation of conducting sports competition on Vettaru riverbed. After upgrade as higher secondary school, a compound wall was erected, but the space inside is insufficient even for parking of vehicles. A playground must be provided for the school in the long-term interests of students.

K. Ramesh Babu

Othapathi

Enforce noise limit

There seems to be no restriction on the noise level of crackers being burst by cadres of political parties during celebrations. The noise level is a hindrance for safety of motorists, and aged and sick people. The public, therefore, look for strict enforcement of noise limit for bursting of crackers.

M. Sheik Abdullah

Budalur

Complete road work in advance

Against the backdrop of the announcement by the Thanjavur administration that the two major bridges in the town will be closed for vehicles later this week for expansion work of Perambalur-Manamadurai State Highways until second week of June, the public opine that concrete steps must be taken to complete the work well in advance before May-end. There are concerns among farmers that the planned duration for the work will cause difficulties when the Mettur dam is opened as per schedule on June 12. Release of water from the dam must not be postponed due to the time taken for completion of the road expansion work.

S. Sethuraman

Thanjavur