Tiruchi ranks 10th in Ease of Living index

TIRUCHI

05 March 2021 20:01 IST

The city climbs up two notches from last year’s position

Tiruchi has been ranked 10th in the ‘Ease of Living; index among Indian cities with a population of less than a million released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The city has moved up two ranks over the previous year when it was in 12th place. The ranking is carried out based on various parameters, including the quality of transport, solid waste management and presence of of schools.

Tiruchi city has scored 55.24 out of 100 marks to secure the 10th place. The broad four parameters under consideration were - quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception. “The city has quality healthcare facilities in both private and government sectors and it was reinforced during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic. We have ensured the safety of residents, and the crime rate has also dropped,” said Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian. While the people of the city must take pride in being ranked 10th, they must all join hands to ensure a spot in the top five next year, he said.

Meanwhile, according to the Citizen’s Perception Survey, which carried a 30% weightage in the Ease of Living Index score, the city scored 75.5 out of 100. The survey will record the perception of residents on quality of health, safety and security, environment, affordable housing and availability of financial services. The city fared well in the access of financial services parameter but poorly in the adequacy of green cover and the incidence of waterlogging.