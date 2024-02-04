GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi-Rameswaram train to be short terminated on 19 days

February 04, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Junction-Rameswaram unreserved express (16849), scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 7.05 a.m., is partially cancelled between Manamadurai and Rameswaram in view of the maintenance work in Madurai Division. The train will be short terminated at Manamadurai Junction on February 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The Rameswaram-Tiruchi Junction unreserved express (16850), scheduled to leave Ramanathapuram at 3.35 p.m., is partially cancelled between Ramanathapuram and Manamadurai Junction. This train will commence the journey from Manamadurai Junction at its scheduled departure time of 4.35 p.m. on the same dates, according to lease from Tiruchi Division said here on Sunday.

