Tiruchi-Rameswaram Express to be short-terminated

September 06, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced the following changes in the patter of train services in view of ‘fixed time corridor block’ for maintenance of assets from September 7 to 30:

Tiruchi-Rameswaram Unreserved Express (Train No 16849) will be partially cancelled between Manamadurai and Rameswaram. The train will be short-terminated at Manamadurai on September 7, 9, 11-14, 16, 18-21, 23, 25-28 and 30. In the return direction, the train (No.16850) will be operated from Manamadurai at its scheduled departure time of 4.30 p.m. on the said dates. On Fridays and Saturdays, the train will be operated up to and from Ramanathapuram.

