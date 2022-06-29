Tiruchi railway junction to get six escalators, six lifts by November

Move aimed at improving passenger amenities

Move aimed at improving passenger amenities

Passenger amenities are set to improve at the railway junction here with authorities embarking on the task of installing escalators and lifts at the station.

Six escalators at different platforms to connect the foot overbridge and at the second entry of the junction are coming up at the major station. The escalators are being provided at platform 1 besides covering platforms 2 and 3; platforms 4 and 5 and platforms 6 & 7.

The railway administration is providing the escalators for the benefit of the passengers at a total cost of Rs. 6.5 crore, a senior railway official said.

The installation work is under way at the station, which has witnessed steady increase in passenger footfalls in the wake of relaxation of curbs that were put in place due to COVID-19 pandemic and resumption of several express train services from Tiruchi junction and those passing through the station.

The junction has already been provided with an end-to-end foot overbridge covering all platforms. The foot over bridge was constructed to ease congestion at the subway which too covers all platforms. The first escalator facility connecting platforms 2 and 3 was commissioned in February 2016 thanks to ₹1crore funds provided by DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme.

Erection of the six escalators has been completed and the entire works are expected to be over by November, the official said..

Apart from escalators, the divisional railway authorities are providing six lifts, which will come up at platform 1, platforms 2&3, platforms 4 & 5 and platforms 6 & 7. Lifts will also come up at the additional entry of the station and at the Kallukuzhi second entry side. The railways will spend ₹3 crore for provision of this facility which is also expected to be completed by November.