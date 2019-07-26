Tiruchi railway junction to get more cameras

The railway administration has proposed to install additional surveillance cameras covering more key locations at Tiruchi railway Junction.

In addition to 67 surveillance cameras, sanction has been accorded for 13 more cameras covering additional spots. Preliminary works had begun at some spots. The plan is to install cameras to cover parcel office side, newly constructed foot over bridge and inside platforms for round-the-clock monitoring.

The additional cameras would be connected to the master control room and manned by Railway Protection Force personnel vested with the responsibility of providing security at the station and in passenger areas.

The existing 67 cameras were installed a few years ago under the Integrated Security Scheme that was put in place following terror attacks in Mumbai in late 2008.

Tiruchi was one among the major stations brought under the scope of the Integrated Security Scheme post 2008 to fortify surveillance and thwart any untoward incident.

Tiruchi Junction witnessed a rise in originating number of passengers by 13.58 % during the 2018-19 financial year with the footfalls exceeding 10 lakhs. The station with seven platforms handles over 150 mail, express and passenger trains on an average daily.

The eighth platform is under construction at the Kallukuzhi second entry as part of end-to-end station redevelopment project that has been taken up at a cost of ₹ 27 crore.