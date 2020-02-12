Tiruchi railway junction on track to speed up passenger movement

Six more escalators have been planned at Tiruchi railway junction to facilitate heavy passenger movement every day.

The facility is to be created as part of improving passenger amenities at the important station in Southern Railway zone.

Tiruchi railway divisional authorities have already begun work on installation of two escalators: at the additional entry side of the station and Kallukuzhi second entrance.

Civil works have at begun at the first location with iron poles erected after laying of foundation adjoining the foot overbridge near parcel office. The escalators have already reached the site at the station.

Funds to the tune of around ₹2.48 crore have been sanctioned for the provision of the two escalators at the station, which also has a subway connecting all seven platforms.

A senior railway official says the plan is to operate the escalators in the upward direction from the base on both sides of the station where redevelopment works are on. It is expected to be completed by March.

Escalators are also proposed at platforms 2,3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 at a total cost of over ₹5.15 crore.

The works will begin once the funds are allocated for the project. It will take at least six months to provide the facility covering all platforms, the official says.

Plans are also afoot to provide three lifts, including one at the additional entry and the other at the Kallukuzhi second entrance, at a cost of around ₹1.40 crore.

The railway junction witnesses movement of more than 100 trains — mail, express and passenger — every day with the daily traveller footfalls at nearly 50,000.

The first escalator at the junction connecting platforms 2 and 3 was inaugurated in February 2016.

The facility was created using funds sanctioned by DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme.