Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi Railway Junction gets Green Station Certification

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Junction has been awarded Green Railway Station Certification with ‘Gold’ rating by the Confederation of Indian Industry. The Environment Directorate of Indian Railways with the support of Indian Green Building Council has developed the Green Railway Stations rating system.

The rating system addresses national priorities such as water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuels, lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials and health and well being of occupants.

A Southern Railway press release said Tiruchi railway junction was awarded with Gold rating (72 points) for Green Railway Station Certification by the CII based on various parameters such as improvement in passenger amenities, green cover, energy conservation, water conservation, solid waste management, smart passenger services and other innovations carried out in the station.

