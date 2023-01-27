Tiruchi railway division witnesses significant rise in originating passenger traffic

January 27, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Railway Division witnessed a significant rise in originating passenger traffic and in cumulative freight loading in the current fiscal till December.

The Division handled 21.8 million passengers from April to December thus recording an increase of 179.5% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Passenger earnings during this period was ₹323.27 crore, registering an increase of 89.4%.

The cumulative freight loading was 9.71 million tonnes, witnessing a jump of 66% over the corresponding period of the previous year. The freight earnings was ₹590.79 crore, resulting in an increase of 105.1%. Highlighting the works carried out by various railway departments in Tiruchi Division and their achievements from April to December, a press release from the Division said that automatic fire detection and alarm systems were commissioned in 21 stations in the Division.

As an eco-friendly move, Hand Held Terminals were distributed to onboard Travelling Ticket Examiners in all trains manned by the Division, replacing the paper charts. Thirty-two level crossings were interlocked to ensure road safety. Linen service in trains was restored in all trains. Ticket checking drives had led to realisation of ₹7.16 crore.

After a long gap, salt loading for industrial use took place in the Division generating a revenue of ₹32.66 lakh. Loading of perishables (eggs) increased from 50 tonnes to 120 tonnes a week, fetching revenue of ₹9 lakh. During this period, railway property worth ₹2.42 lakh was recovered with the Railway Protection Force personnel arresting 97 persons, including two railway employees.

The sectional speed of trains was increased to 110 kilometre per hour in the Ponmalai - Tiruchi, Thanjavur - Karaikal, Villupuram- Puducherry and Villupuram -Katpadi sections. The sectional speed of trains between Nagapattinam and Velankanni was increased from 30 kmph to 80 kmph.