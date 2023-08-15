Tiruchi Railway Division witnesses rise in passenger and freight earnings in current fiscal

August 15, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division handled 12.28 million passengers and generated revenue of ₹167.46 crore from passenger traffic in the current financial year up to July, Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan said on Tuesday.

The Tiruchi Division loaded 4.492 million tonnes of goods and earned ₹258.15 crore in the current fiscal up to July, Mr. Anbalagan said at the 77th Independence Day celebration organised at the Railway Ground at Kallukuzhi here.

The Division witnessed an increase of 21.01 % in respect of passenger earnings and an increase of 19.4 % with regard to freight earnings in the first four months of the current fiscal as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The Division had taken considerable efforts to generate revenue from Non Fare Sources, he said.

Highlighting the works executed by various departments, Mr. Anbalagan said six passenger lifts and equal number of escalators were ready for commissioning at Tiruchi railway junction.

Closed circuit television units had been provided at the parcel office in 10 stations over Tiruchi Division. Water recycling plant of 100 KLD capacity had been commissioned at Villupuram besides commissioning of solid waste management plants at Villupuram and Puducherry, a release from the Tiruchi Division said.

Railway workshop

The 77th Independence Day celebration was organised in a grand manner at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop at Tiruchi. Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram hoisted the national flag and received the parade salute by four platoons consisting of Railway Protection Force personnel, St. John’s Ambulance Brigade, Bharat Scouts and Guides and trainees of the Workshop Training Centre.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Excellence awards were given to 70 employees, supervisors and officers in recognition of the outstanding initiatives taken by them in productivity, reliability, safety and staff welfare. Twenty-two group awards for 212 staff were given for their excellent contribution and performance in various activities in the workshop. The celebration culminated in a mass plantation of 1,000 BEEMA bamboo saplings in the newly created ‘Swatantrata Udhyan’, a release from the workshop said.

