Tiruchi Railway Division witnesses a sharp rise in passenger, freight traffic

March 05, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division witnessed a drastic rise in overall passenger traffic handled by it during the period April 2022 to February 2023. The Division also saw a more than 50 % rise in originating freight traffic handled during the same period.

The originating passenger traffic from April 2022 to February 2023 stood at 27. 2 million passengers as compared to 10.3 million passengers handled during the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue generated from originating passenger traffic was ₹393.96 crore crore (April 2022-February 2023).

The Division’s originating freight traffic was 11.88 million tonnes during April 2022 to February 2023, recording an increase of 54.48% over the corresponding period of the previous year during which 7.69 million tonnes of freight was handled.

The Division exceeded the target of 10.56 million tonnes fixed up to February 2023 by the Southern Railway and surpassed the annual target of 11.685 million tonnes as well. The freight earnings generated between April 2022 and February 2023 was ₹724.58 crore recording a rise of 86 % as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when the freight revenue achieved was ₹390.42 crore.

The growth in freight loading was fuelled by coal (7.69 million tonnes), food grains (2.49 million tonnes) and other commodities, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.