Tiruchi railway division takes steps to minimise track trespass

The Tiruchi Railway Division has taken steps to minimise trespass on the railway track with a view to curbing accidents.

In addition to conducting awareness camps regularly, removal of encroachments on railway lands and construction of boundary walls at sensitive locations have been carried out. All unmanned level crossings have been closed and limited height subways have been constructed. The Railway Protection Force of the division conducted 131 awareness programmes during the current fiscal.

Utmost priority is being accorded to the safety of rail users and the general public. The division has geared up its workforce to mount strict vigil on trespassers near the railway track or crossing them illegally. Every effort is being made to discourage rail/road users from indulging in any act detrimental to their safety, a press release said

The Railway Protection Force booked 182 cases pertaining to trespass and prosecuted the violators besides collecting ₹1.14 lakh as fine from them. In 2020-21, 43 cases were registered and ₹36,150 was collected as fine. In 2021-22, the RPF has booked 229 cases till date against trespassers. Fines amounting to ₹78,900 have been imposed.

The release further says that any person found trespassing the railway track will be liable for prosecution under Section 147 of the Railway Act, 1989, which entails punishment with imprisonment for a term up to six months or with a fine of ₹1,000 or both.