Tiruchi Railway Division takes steps to ensure supply of drinking water at stations and on board trains

April 14, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Railway officials have been asked to ensure that water coolers and water supply facilities at stations remained functional in the wake of expected heatwave.

Railway officials have been asked to ensure that water coolers and water supply facilities at stations remained functional in the wake of expected heatwave.

The Tiruchi Railway Division has taken steps to ensure the availability and supply of clean drinking water at railway stations as well as in trains in view of the summer season and potential heatwave. Instructions have been given to the officials concerned to ensure adequate supplies.

The officials have been directed to ensure that existing water coolers remained functional and meet passenger demand. Deployment of water tankers at critical stations to augment existing supplies, conduct regular checks at stations to confirm water availability across all platforms, implement a system for round-the-clock monitoring by railway staff to ensure consistent water availability and address any emerging issues promptly, collaborate with municipal corporations/ State government and explore alternative water supply solutions in areas facing water scarcity were among the set of measures which the officials have been directed to carry out. 

Apart from these, sale of Rail Neer and other approved brands of packaged drinking water has been made mandatory in all trains running with pantry cars and at all static catering units in stations over Tiruchi Division. The Tiruchi Division is committed to provide potable drinking water to passengers at all stations. These measures were aimed at guaranteeing easy access to clean drinking water at stations throughout the summer season, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

Tiruchi / water supply / railway

