Tiruchi Railway Division records 15% rise in passenger traffic earnings

January 26, 2024 - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division recorded an increase in passenger traffic earnings in the current fiscal up to December. The Division’s earnings through passenger traffic was ₹372.84 crore from April 1 to December 31, 2023, registering an increase of 15.3% over the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan said on Friday.

Speaking at the 75th Republic Day celebrations after unfurling the national flag and taking the salute at the ceremonial parade at the railway ground, Kallukuzhi here, Mr. Anbalagan said the Tiruchi Division had handled 27.21 million passengers from April to December 2023 which was an increase of 25% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Highlighting the achievements of the Division this financial year, Mr. Anbalagan said the earnings through goods traffic from April to December 2023 was ₹603.26 crore recording a rise of 2.11 % over the corresponding period of the previous year. The Division had crossed the 10 million tonne mark in goods loading from April to December 2023 which was an increase of 7.15 %.

More amenities

Mr. Anbalagan said 15 stations had been identified in the Division to improve passenger amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an approximate cost of ₹147 crore. Construction of additional foot-overbridges in Ariyalur, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur stations have been sanctioned at a cost of ₹27.83 crore. These works were targeted for completion by October 2024. Additional platform shelters have been provided in Karaikal, Papanasam and Tiruvarur Junction.

The sectional speed between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur had been increased from 100 to 110 kmph while the sectional speed from Thiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiyampalli had been increased from 70 kmph to 80 kmph. He said Braille signages had been placed at Tiruchi and Villupuram Junction under the Corporate Social Responsibility activity for the convenience of visually impaired passengers.

