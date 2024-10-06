ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Railway Division reaches out to cattle owners to prevent accidents

Published - October 06, 2024 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Counselling sessions were held at 10 strategic locations between Budalur and Tiruverumbur sensitising villagers to dangers and consequences of cattle wandering on railway tracks 

The Hindu Bureau

A Railway Protection Force officer addressing a section of public at a location between Budalur and Tiruverumbur highlighting the risks associated with cattle runover and emphasising the importance of community involvement in tackling the issue. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Continuing cases of cattle getting run over on railway tracks in Tiruchi Railway Division has prompted the authorities to organise a comprehensive community counselling initiative involving the Railway Protection Force, local panchayat presidents, and farm owners on Saturday between Budalur and Tiruverumbur in the Tiruchi-Thanjavur broad gauge section.

Counselling sessions were held at 10 strategic locations between Budalur and Tiruverumbur sensitising villagers to the dangers and consequences of cattle wandering on railway tracks.  This collaborative effort was aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the risks associated with free roaming of cattle near railway lines.

The RPF personnel emphasised the importance of community involvement in addressing this critical issue. As part of the initiative, pamphlets highlighting the risks associated with cattle getting run over and how this could be prevented were distributed.

Farmers and local leaders were encouraged to collaborate and develop strategies to secure their livestock, particularly in areas adjacent to railway tracks. Discussions were held on implementing infrastructure improvements such as fencing and signage to better manage livestock near railway corridors.

The engineering branch of the Tiruchi Railway Division has observed that the number of cases of cattle getting run over on railway tracks has been rising with more than 200 such instances reported this year alone. This alarming trend not only poses a significant threat to locomotive safety, punctuality, and track maintenance but also results in substantial financial loss to cattle owners. 

By fostering dialogue and proactive engagement with the community, the Tiruchi Division hopes to improve the safety of railways as well as livestock.

Further counselling sessions and workshops would be held in the coming months to reinforce these messages and ensure continued community participation in safeguarding railways and livestock, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

