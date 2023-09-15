ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Railway Division organises sports meet exclusively for employees with disabilities

September 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Railway Division on Friday conducted a sports meet here exclusively for its employees with disabilities.

The indoor games included carrom singles, carrom doubles and chess competition. Nearly 20 employees participated in the event which was inaugurated by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M. S. Anbalagan. 

A cultural competition would be held on September 19 which would be followed by an event during which prizes would be distributed to the winners, runners and all participants.  The Tiruchi Railway Division is the first to organise such an event for its employees with disabilities under the aegis of the Divisional Staff Benefit Fund. Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Tiruchi V. Swaminathan was the event organising head, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US