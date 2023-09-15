Tiruchi Railway Division organises sports meet exclusively for employees with disabilities

September 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division on Friday conducted a sports meet here exclusively for its employees with disabilities.

The indoor games included carrom singles, carrom doubles and chess competition. Nearly 20 employees participated in the event which was inaugurated by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M. S. Anbalagan.

A cultural competition would be held on September 19 which would be followed by an event during which prizes would be distributed to the winners, runners and all participants. The Tiruchi Railway Division is the first to organise such an event for its employees with disabilities under the aegis of the Divisional Staff Benefit Fund. Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Tiruchi V. Swaminathan was the event organising head, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.