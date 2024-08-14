Tiruchi railway division observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Tiruchi Railway Division observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Wednesday to commemorate the sufferings of people and victims during the partition of India in 1947. The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an annual national memorial day that is observed on August 14 in the country.

An exhibition of photographs was organised in this connection at the additional entry of the Tiruchi railway junction. A 97-year-old freedom fighter A. Sundaram residing at Manapparai graced the occasion along with his family. Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M.S. Anbalagan felicitated Mr. Sundaram on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sundaram recalled his participation in the freedom struggle and the active role he played in the Salt Sathyagraha and Quit India movements. Kendriya Vidyalaya School students from Golden Rock and several passengers visited the exhibition at the Tiruchi railway junction.

Similar photo exhibitions were organised at Villupuram Junction, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Tiruvannamalai, Kumbakonam and Puducherry railway stations, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

