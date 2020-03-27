Tiruchi Railway Division loads over 9,000 metric tonnes of rice in four days

The Tiruchi Railway Division has been moving essential commodities especially paddy and rice by rail despite the lock down enforced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last four days from March 23, the division loaded 9,480 metric tonnes of rice and 6,766 metric tonnes of paddy.

Besides essential commodities, it had also loaded 62,577 metric tonnes of coal to various power houses which include the Mettur thermal power plant and the ILFS power plant at Pudhuchathiram from Karaikal Port.

The division had also loaded 28,980 metric tonnes of lignite from Vadalur to Uthangalmangalam where the TAQA power company is situated.

Railway sources said the Tiruchi division would be taking all steps to ensure uninterrupted movement of all essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchi Railway Division has fully closed six broad gauge sections falling under its jurisdiction till April 14 as a temporary measure.

The divisional railway administration had sent a communication in this regard on Wednesday to the field-level railway personnel working in those sections. The broad gauge sections which have been fully closed were: Tiruvarur - Karaikudi, Karaikal - Nagore, Nagapattinam -Velankanni, Nidamangalam - Mannargudi, Kurinjipadi - Cuddalore Port and Villupuram - Puducherry.

A senior railway official said the sections were closed since no freight operations by rail were taking places on these stretches. Whenever there was a requirement, the sections would be opened at a short notice, the official added.

However, the station masters have been asked to visit the respective station/ traffic level crossings every day to ensure that all railway assets were in proper order.

In the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section via Pattukottai, Peravurani and Aranthangi only one DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) train was being operated until recently with mobile gatekeepers on board ever since the stretch was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge.

Although the railway administration had completely stopped operation of passenger trains in all sections, it was operating freight trains for movement of essential commodities.

The Tiruchi Railway Division has also communicated that there would be restricted operations in the Villupuram - Katpadi, Villupuram - Cuddalore - Alapakkam and Thanjavur - Mayiladuthurai broad gauge sections with single shift from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The chord line section from Tiruchi Junction to Villupuram via Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam continued to remain open round-the-clock for operation of freight trains.

Southern Railway administration has also instructed that the freight trains should run at a maximum speed not exceeding 50 kilometre per hour in all sections in its jurisdiction.

Further, only a minimum number of personnel should be called for freight trains operations to move essential commodities. A senior official said the railways were ready to transport essential commodities whenever required at short notice.

Railway sources said all traffic staff were asked to be readily available on mobile phone at all times to attend to any emergency duty. Railway personnel have also been asked to maintain personal hygiene.