Tiruchi Railway Division introduces QR code-enabled unreserved ticket booking system

QR code is available at 93 railway stations

The Tiruchi Railway Division has introduced QR code-enabled unreserved ticket booking system through Railway UTS App at 93 railway stations falling under its jurisdiction.

The system has been introduced to avoid queues at railway counters and as a Go Green initiative. Using this facility, passengers can book tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System on mobile App within the station premises by scanning the QR code which is available at 93 stations in the Division.

Besides avoiding queues at the counters, the other features of the new facility are easy payment and 3 % bonus on recharge of R- Wallet (Railway Wallet). The facility is part of the Digital India initiative of the Indian Railways under which passengers will be able to buy tickets by scanning the QR code.

The payment for the same can be made via R-Wallet/Payment Gateway UPI based mobile apps such as Paytm, MobiKwik and Freecharge. An option for QR code booking has been enabled in the App under the ‘Book Ticket’ menu, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division here said.

Passengers are supposed to download the UTS app on their mobile phone and complete the registration and login. After creating an account, under the Book Ticket menu, there will be an option for QR booking.

Passengers can book the ticket by scanning the QR and choose the destination station. Once the payment is made the ticket will be generated instantly. To view the ticket, passengers could select the “Show Ticket” option. Passengers can also buy tickets for long journeys from the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine at the available stations, the release added.