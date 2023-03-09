HamberMenu
Tiruchi Railway Division identifies 79 more stations to expand the One Station One Product scheme

March 09, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Tiruchi Railway Division has identified 79 more railway stations falling under its limits to expand the One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme. 

The OSOP scheme was introduced by the Government of India with an objective to provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society. 

Products currently being sold through the OSOP stalls include Thanjavur dolls, Manamedu handloom cotton products, organic and traditional food products, Thirubhuvanam silks, sea shells products, terracota and papier mache and leather products. The OSOP stalls are functioning at Tiruchi Junction, Srirangam, Thanjavur Junction, Tiruvarur Junction, Mannargudi, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Velankanni, Villupuram Junction, Vriddhachalam Junction, Vellore Cantonment and Puducherry stations.

Under this scheme, people belonging to the marginalised section would be given permission to operate stalls at railway stations for a fixed period of time by charging a minimal fee of ₹1,000 for 15 days. Priority would be given to the holder of artisan / weaver ID card/ individual artisans/weavers/ craftsmen registered with Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited, National Handloom Development Corporation Limited, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, self help group registered with Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme and marginalised or weaker sections of society. 

Interested eligible individuals could approach the station manager/ master/station-incharge of any nearby railway stations of Tiruchi Railway Division and submit a requisition letter with supporting documents, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

