Tiruchi Railway Division holds meeting with its freight customers

September 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division organised a meeting with its freight customers here recently to discuss issues connected with freight loading through rail.

Presided over by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi M.S. Anbalagan, the meeting was attended by all branch officers from the railway side and top officials from the customers side connected with loading of coal, fertilizer, iron ore, cement, food grains and lignite.

The Railway Board, New Delhi, has set a higher loading target of 15.015 million tonnes and a revenue target of ₹ 907.5 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal for Tiruchi Division. The Tiruchi Division had loaded 5.70 million tonnes and generated revenue of ₹ 322 crore in the current fiscal till August 2023.

Officials from the Karaikal Port Private Limited,TAQA Neyveli Power Co. Ltd, JSW Steels Limited, Salem, Dalmia Cements (B) Ltd, Dalmiapuram, Ramco Cements, Ariyalur, CONCOR India Ltd and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation attended the meeting.

The meeting ended with fruitful discussions and affirmations from both railways and the customers’ side on rail transport for the growth of the economy, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

