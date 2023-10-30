Tiruchi Railway Division begins overhauling of freight wagons at goods yard

October 30, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has begun Routine Overhauling (ROH) of freight wagons at goods yard here where loading and unloading of goods take place periodically.

This is for the first time that the division is involved in the task of carrying out ROH of freight wagons which was hitherto being done at Tondairpet in Chennai and at Jolarpet near Vellore.

The plan is to carry out ROH of 10 to 20 freight wagons every month at the goods yard, where a sick line has been laid to carry out repairs. Mostly BCN (Bogie Covered Wagons), BOXN and BOBRN wagons are to be brought for ROH at Tiruchi. The first wagon after carrying out ROH was dispatched from the yard recently, and ROH works are under way in second and third wagons, said railway sources.

As part of ROH works, the bogies of wagons will be changed and a full examination of the brake system will be done. Various tests of the CBC (Centre Buffer Coupler) will be conducted to detect any fault besides other repairs noticed in the wagons.

The railway administration has a fixed schedule in place to carry out ROH of wagons. This is the first time that the ROH of freight wagons is being done in Tiruchi division. They will be carried out using existing infrastructure and various machines available at the goods yard, which is located close to the railway junction, the sources further said..

The ROH of wagons will increase the efficiency and safety of wagons besides improving its utilisation, a senior railway official said.

The railway division is already carrying out Intermediate Overhaul (IOH) of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) passenger coaches and the conventional coaches manufactured at the Integrated Coach Factory in Chennai at the Broad Gauge Coaching Depot situated near the Tiruchi railway junction.