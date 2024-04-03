Tiruchi Railway Division achieves milestone in freight loading

April 03, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Division of Southern Railway has achieved its highest-ever freight loading of 15.071 million metric tonnes (MT) during 2023-24 financial year.

The division has surpassed the previous year’s record of 13.521 (MT) and registered an 11% increase in loading to earn a record revenue of ₹857.04 crore during 2023-24, according to a press release from the division.

In March this year, the division had loaded 1.721 MT and fetched the highest revenue for a month, surpassing the previous record of 1.656 MT achieved in February.

During February, the Division had loaded more than 800 wagons per day for 20 days and more than 900 wagons per day for 10 days and more than 1,000 wagons per day for four days. The Division loaded a maximum of 1,211 wagons a day on February 19, fetching the highest revenue of Rs.4.07 crores for a single day in the history of the division, the release added.

The division had loaded 11.202 MT of coal during the 2023-24, a 29% increase over the previous fiscal and 9% above the annual target. This is the first time that the division had crossed 10 MT of coal loading. It had loaded 0.125 MT of fertilizers, recording a 25% increase over the previous fiscal year and 150% higher than the annual target. This apart, 0.419 MT of iron ore was loaded, an increase of 137% over the previous financial year.

The division also recorded robust passenger revenue growth during 2023-24. It handled 36.48 million passengers and earned ₹501.74 crore during the year. The division has earned ₹39.20 crore from other coaching segment (parcel, luggage, special trains, platform ticket sales etc.) and ₹ 79.35 crore under the head of ‘sundries,’ including commercial publicity, non-fare revenue activities, land leasing charges and sale of scrap, the release added.