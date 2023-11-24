Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway likely to be widened into a four-lane road

November 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A recent study undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revealed that the volume of traffic on the Tiruchi-Karaikudi National Highway (NH 210) has crossed the minimum required level to widen the existing road into a four-lane way.

The 90-km-long NH 210 from Tiruchi to Karaikudi was widened as a two-way road with paved shoulders, besides constructing culverts, about 13 years ago. The section was initially planned to be made a four-lane highway. But the volume of traffic did not support the proposal at that time.

With the low volume of traffic, the drivers found it easy to drive along the highway in the initial stages. However, the volume of traffic has risen gradually over the years. Thousands of vehicles ply on the road all through the day. Besides Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Karaikudi, Devakottai and Sivaganga, the highway links several interior towns and coastal towns in Pudukottai district. In addition, a large number of trucks use the highway to transport blue metal and M-sand to various parts of Tiruchi, Pudukottai and neighboring districts.

The drivers face hardship on the highway due to heavy traffic. Except on a few short stretches, they drive their vehicles between 50 to 70 km per hour.

Considering the demand from the members of the public, the NHAI carried out a traffic movement survey between Tiruchi and Pudukottai recently. It revealed that the stretch had become eligible to be widened into a four-lane way.

NHAI sources told The Hindu that the volume of traffic on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway had crossed 10,000 passenger car units (PCU) a day. The standard norm for forming a new four-lane highway or widening the two-lane highway into a four-lane one was that the particular stretch should have crossed 10,000 PCUs. Hence, a proposal had been sent to the NHAI for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for widening the stretch. It was under consideration, sources added.