Tiruchi-Pudukottai electrified track to be ready in June

TIRUCHI

13 April 2021 19:12 IST

Work on overhead electrification project on Tiruchi-Pudukottai broad gauge section is expected to get completed in June.

The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) is executing the project on Tiruchi- Pudukottai-Karaikudi-Manamadurai-Virudhunagar broad gauge section following sanction from Railway Board, New Delhi.

According to a senior railway official, electric poles have been installed on the nearly 60 km Tiruchi-Pudukottai BG stretch and wiring works are under way. CORE has awarded the project to Larsen and Toubro, which is carrying out the overhead electrification works. The project is proceeding swiftly despite the pandemic and is expected to be completed in June.

CORE is simultaneously carrying out overhead electrification works from Pudukottai to Karaikudi with the foundation done and installation of electric masts under way. The work is likely to get completed by August. The project is also proceeding on Karaikudi-Manamadurai-Virudhunagar stretches, the official added.

CORE has completed electrification projects on Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Tiruvarur-Nagore-Nagapattinam- Karaikal broad gauge section and the track has become operational. It has also completed electrification projects on the 10-km Mannargudi-Nidamangalam and Cuddalore Port-Vriddhachalam (55 km) broad gauge stretches. Both electrified sections were inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, last month.