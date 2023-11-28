HamberMenu
Tiruchi, Pudukottai districts register increase in fever cases

November 28, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

With a spike in the number of seasonal influenza and dengue cases in the past week, healthcare authorities in the region have advised the public to follow hygiene protocols and seek medical assistance promptly to avoid complications.

“We are seeing around 30-35 cases of seasonal flu per day. But since it is a self-limiting disease, there are no mortalities. Compared to 2022, there has not been an alarming rise in fever cases being reported this year,” A. Subramani, Deputy Director (DD) of Health Services, Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

The special fever ward set up at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital has been taking care of patients for the past month.

Officials claim that dengue cases are low in Tiruchi because of an increased awareness of cleanliness and prevention of mosquito breeding.

In Pudukottai district, where one case of dengue was reported on Monday, at least 10 fever cases are being seen daily, according to official sources.

S. Ramganesh, DD, Health, Pudukottai, said that testing facilities had been increased as there was a noticeable increase in the number of upper- and lower respiratory tract infections in recent weeks.

“For those with symptoms of flu and no other health complications, we have been authorised to provide Tamiflu tablets without testing. Other high-risk patients such as those with co-morbidities or pregnant women, will be tested before prescription. We have stocked 25,000 Tamiflu tablets in advance,” the official said. “In case the infection is prolonged, people should check with their physicians for accurate advice.”

With a population of 1,70,000, Pudukottai district needs more staff on the ground to carry out dengue prevention measures such as checking for mosquito breeding and water stagnation points, Dr. Ramganesh said.

