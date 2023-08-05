Tiruchi property sector looks to bounce back after pandemic slowdown

August 05, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi’s real estate market is expected to bounce back as the number of buyers looking to invest in individual homes and apartments has grown after lockdown, said industry players at the eighth edition of FAIRPRO, the annual property fair organised by the local chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI).

“The economic slowdown caused by the pandemic has been almost forgotten; we have a significant number of queries from first-time property buyers,” R.S. Ravi, president, CREDAI, Tiruchi chapter, told The Hindu. “Though the raw materials are getting expensive, there is no shortage, so most projects are on track for handover. We are expecting a better turnout at the fair over the weekend.”

The three-day exhibition was inaugurated on Friday by Mayor M. Anbazhagan at Kalaiarangam in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan. Its stalls feature 24 registered builders, and 11 vendors of hardware and fittings, besides three banks.

The demand for budget housing continues to dominate the market, especially among salaried professionals and senior citizens, said sales staff at many of the counters. Quite a few of them are also looking to invest in secondary homes to rent out, they said.

“Amenities such as swimming pools, lifts and power back-up systems that used to be add-ons in earlier projects, have become standard provisions across the board now. We have shifted our focus to aspects such as a terrace garden, air-conditioned gym and even charging stations for electric vehicles, based on customer requirements,” said a sales representative of one of the promoters.

At the other end of the spectrum, builders are cashing in on the gated community concept, and designing layouts with facilities similar to those of self-contained townships. “Ranging from ₹25 lakh, homes (both apartments and villas) can go up to ₹5 crore in such compounds, because of the addition of features like dedicated play areas, walking trails and supermarkets. It is for customers who are looking for luxurious living within the city,” said an exhibitor.

Budget-conscious customers looking to stay close to the temple town of Srirangam are opting for projects nearby. “We have projects with two- and three-bedroom apartments at a reasonable price, situated on the Kumbakonam Salai and Tiruvanaikovil, which are quite near the major shrines in Srirangam. The location is a big plus,” said a representative of another promoter.

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till Sunday.