Tiruchi professor patents invention in ‘Novel Pharmaceutical Composition and Drug Delivery’

A Professor of Anna University, BIT Campus, Tiruchi, has been granted an Indian Patent titled 'Novel and Stable Pharmaceutical Composition of Vitamin A Analogs' that paves way for delivering isotretinoin with a low dose.

The invention in the field of 'Novel Pharmaceutical Composition and Drug Delivery' was made by a team led by K. Ruckmani, Director, Centre for Excellence in NanoBio Translational Research and Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, University College of Engineering, Anna University, BIT campus, jointly with Saudi Arabia-based Jamjoom Pharma.

"Vitamin A analogs are widely known to have several therapeutic activities but, unfortunately, they also exhibit other side effects. These compounds have inherent formulation problems and are highly unstable with low solubility and low bioavailability. The high elimination half-life of these compounds also increases the toxicity of the drug. Our novel and stable pharmaceutical composition of Vitamin A analogs with higher solubility and oral bioavailability resulted in the formation of self-nanoemulsifying drug delivery formulation (SNEDDF)," Ms. Ruckmani, who was the Principal Investigator, said.

The invented components together act in a synergistic manner resulting in a more stable formulation in storage. Even in the absence of a stabilizing agent, it could be stored for a period of 6 months at accelerated stability conditions as per the ICH (International Council on Harmonisation) guidelines," Ms. Ruckmani said.

The fatty material used in the composition contributes to enhanced solubility with dissolution greater than 80 % in less than 15 minutes and the self-nanoemulsifying pharmaceutical composition exhibits excellent bioavailability of the drug through oral administration, she said.

The invention also envisages that the composition may be administered as a pharmaceutical dosage form like a capsule, a solution, an emulsion, a spray, a drop, an ointment, a cream, a gel, a paste, and combinations thereof.

More importantly, the comparative bioavailability studies of invention were conducted against the marketed soft gel formulation in healthy adult human subjects and the novel composition of Isotretinoin achieved its goal in providing an enhanced bioavailability

Credited with 165 scientific publications, Prof. Ruckmani was was listed among top 2% most influential scientists as per Standford list for 2020.