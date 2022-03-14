Tiruchi primary health centre nurse honoured for vaccination record

E. Tharani is credited with administering 3,02,705 doses of COVID 19 vaccines

The accolades for winning the ‘best woman vaccinator’ award from the Union Health Ministry are still coming in, but E. Tharani, a nurse attached to the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Bheema Nagar has no time to rest on her laurels.

“It is a great honour to have been given this award, even though I was not really expecting it. The recognition is for our entire team, and the Tiruchi Corporation,” Ms. Tharani told The Hindu in the midst of her lunch break on Monday.

The 22-year-old nurse is credited with officially administering 3,02,705 doses since the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in January 2021. She was among 71 other women chosen for the award by the Health Ministry to mark International Women’s Day.

Appointed as a nurse a few weeks into the pandemic-induced lockdown in April 2020, Ms. Tharani spent the initial period of her service in frontline healthcare. “At first, we used to check on pregnant women and new mothers by visiting homes in the neighbourhoods as urban health nurses. After COVID-19, we would make door-to-door visits to check for fresh infections, and would advise people to report to the GH immediately, if they were not well,” she said.

When the vaccination drive started, she became part of public health camps to popularise the jab. “I would raise awareness about the necessity of taking the vaccine, giving myself as an example. Initially there was some opposition, and scolding, but after following the news and seeing others take it, more people came around to getting vaccinated,” said Ms. Tharani.

The daughter of daily wage earners, studying nursing was a childhood dream for the young woman. She is married and stays with her husband in Fathima Nagar, near Viralimalai. “Even as the city shut down during the pandemic, I would report for work, because our services were required in COVID-19 related wards. There was always a risk of infection; by God’s grace I did not fall sick,” said Ms. Tharani, who continues to work regular shifts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With the COVID-19 caseload reducing in the city, Ms. Tharani, who is part of a six-member team of nurses at the Bheema Nagar UPHC, is back to working with pregnant women and new mothers, getting them registered for the state government’s Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) identity cards.

She was unable to travel to Delhi for the award ceremony, but hopes to receive it in Tiruchi one day. “My colleagues and family are very proud of me. I thank everyone for their encouragement and support,” said Ms. Tharani.