Tiruchi Postal Region creates record in savings accounts opening

Over 12 lakh postal savings accounts opened in 2021-22 fiscal

All post offices in Tiruchi Postal Region have been computerised and online services implemented to make it easy for the public to use the postal services anywhere, A. Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi said here on Monday.

The Postal department has been serving the public by implementing technology and providing various services to the common man including Rural Postal Life Insurance Service, Selva Magal Semippu and Senior Citizens Savings Accounts, he said while delivering his keynote address at the Independence Day celebration held at the Head Post Office here after hoisting the national flag.

Mr. Govindarajan said on the occasion of Independence Day, the national flag was hoisted at all Head Post Offices, sub and branch post offices. As a part of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, 75 Savings Scheme accounts for senior citizens and 75 Selva Magal Semippu accounts were opened and the passbooks were handed over to the new account holders by the Postmaster General.

The Postmaster General honoured the postal employees for their excellence by giving them certificates. Senior Postal Superintendents, Assistant Directors and postal staff of Tiruchi Division attended the function, a press release from the Postal department said.

The release further said the Tiruchir Postal Region has created a record in postal savings accounts opening. As many as 12.25 lakh postal savings accounts were opened in Tiruchi Postal Region in the 2021-22 financial year and stood first at the all-India level. Accounts were opened for more than one lakh girl children under the Selva Magal Semippu (SSA) scheme which was started to enrich the future of girl children. This account has been opened for 30,745 more girl children till July in the current financial year.

More than 50,000 accounts have been opened till August 12 through the Agavai 60 Anjal 20 special camps which was launched on July 21 as a special drive for senior citizens. Efforts were on to reach the target of one lakh as soon as possible. About 2.29 lakh national flags were sold in Tiruchi Region as part of sale of flags for Har Ghar Tiranga.

The release further said the Palayagudalur branch post office in Kumbakonam Division, which was opened on August 15, 1947 on Independence Day, celebrated its 75th anniversary on Monday.