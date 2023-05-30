Tiruchi polytechnics open doors to bigger batches of students this year

May 30, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Polytechnic colleges in Tiruchi are hoping to admit more students this year as the post-COVID lockdown revival in manufacturing industries has created a demand for skilled technicians across the board.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hit admission rates badly, but we are glad to see interest pick up among students. We have 660 seats on offer in the regular stream [in two shifts], besides 90 for part-time classes. Last year, we were able to fill 450 seats; this year we are anticipating a higher number by the June 9 deadline,” M. Tamilselvam, principal, Government Polytechnic College, Thuvakudi, told The Hindu.

The institute offers three-year diploma courses in civil, mechanical, computer, electrical and electronics, electronics and communication engineering and sugar technology. “Mechanical, electrical and computer engineering are very popular among students. With manufacturing industries entering a boom period after the lockdown, there’s a huge demand for opening-level skilled workers,” said Mr. Tamilselvam.

Since diploma students may seek lateral entry admissions into engineering colleges after the second year, polytechnics are a common choice for children who lack the scores to qualify outright for a degree course. However, many academicians feel that diploma education is often mistakenly considered less valid than an engineering degree.

“Engineering college students spend most of their course on learning theory before being introduced to the practical side of their subjects. But diploma courses develop skills first and then go for theory. The demand for diploma graduates is high these days, as companies are assigning them senior positions. A diploma holder can expect a starting salary package of ₹38,000 per month, on a par with engineering graduates,” said R. Joshua Arul Kumar, principal of Rane Polytechnic Technical Campus.

Mr. Kumar said at least 80 students had been admitted so far in the institute’s annual intake of 240 applicants for its mechanical and mechatronics engineering diplomas. “Admissions are picking up after a drop of 20-25% last year. Lack of awareness about the advantages of diploma courses is holding people back,” he said.

At Seshasayee Institute of Technology (SIT), Ariyamangalam, at least 300 seats (out of 360) are expected to be taken this year. “Heavy industries, oil, power and business sectors all need a large number of engineers. Most of our graduates get placed in jobs soon after completing their course. This is the best option for students from economically weaker sections of society,” said G.M. Rajendran, honorary secretary, SIT.