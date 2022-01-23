Tiruchi police trace 16 persons missing this month

TIRUCHI

23 January 2022 17:32 IST

The Tiruchi City Police have traced 16 of 20 missing persons this month and handed them over to their family members. Special police teams have been formed to trace the whereabouts of the remaining persons.

In one such instance, the police traced a woman who had left her home in Puthur along with her two children due to family problems. Acting on a complaint from the woman’s husband, the police took steps and traced her and their two children.In another instance, the police traced within 24 hours two children who were missing from their housein Ariyamangalam area and handed them to their mother, the complainant. A police press release said Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan appreciated the police personnel for having acted swiftly on complaints. Another release said the City Police conducted awareness meetings with traders and general public on crime prevention on Saturday. The meetings were presided over by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the respective range. The police appealed to the public to work with them in thwarting crimes. Such awareness meetings would be conducted regularly, the relase added.

