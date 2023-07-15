Tiruchi Police to prioritise senior citizens’ grievances

July 15, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police have mooted a plan to conduct exclusive grievances redressal camps and petition mela for senior citizens every month at various places under the jurisdiction of 14 police stations in the city to prioritise their grievances, said M. Sathiya Priya, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, here on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the petition mela held in the city, she said 70 senior citizens participated in the inaugural mela to submit their grievances. The police have been exploring the possibilities of conducting such melas exclusively for senior citizens with the intention to prioritise their grievances at the police station level.

They will go to the doorsteps of the senior citizens to collect additional details or documents related to their grievances if required, Ms. Sathiya Priya said and added that the City Police had received nearly 2,000 petitions since the beginning of this year and resolved more than 1,700 petitions. Petitions that are pending at the police station level and new petitions are taken up during the mela.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said the police would take strict action to curb youth indulging in bike stunts on the road. Parents of children, who drive vehicles without having driving licences, were summoned to the police station for warning and raise awareness. The police will intensify vehicle checks across the city, particularly during the night, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.