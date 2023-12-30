ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi police to deploy additional personnel on the eve of New Year

December 30, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi city police have planned to deploy additional police personnel on flyovers and crowded places in the city to regulate the movement of vehicles on the eve of New Year.

According to a police officer, additional police personnel would be deployed on the Cauvery bridge, the overbridge near Railway Junction and several other flyovers in Tiruchi city to prevent rash and negligent driving and stunts on motorcycle.

Cutting cakes, bursting crackers and celebration in the middle of the road are strictly prohibited, said the police sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US