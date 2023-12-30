GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi police to deploy additional personnel on the eve of New Year

December 30, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi city police have planned to deploy additional police personnel on flyovers and crowded places in the city to regulate the movement of vehicles on the eve of New Year.

According to a police officer, additional police personnel would be deployed on the Cauvery bridge, the overbridge near Railway Junction and several other flyovers in Tiruchi city to prevent rash and negligent driving and stunts on motorcycle.

Cutting cakes, bursting crackers and celebration in the middle of the road are strictly prohibited, said the police sources.

