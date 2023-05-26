Tiruchi police to carry out comprehensive study on traffic-related issues

May 26, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police have planned to carry out a comprehensive study on traffic- related issues in August, said Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya here on Friday.

A committee consisting of senior police officers would be constituted for the purpose. The objective behind the proposed study is to improve the overall traffic situation in the city, Ms. Sathiya Priya said. The move follows rise in vehicular movements over the years amid proliferation of residential localities in Tiruchi and its suburbs.

The study would provide remedial measures such as installation of traffic lights at new spots and gadgets required for effective traffic management, Ms. Sathiya Priya said adding that the study would also look into number of fatal and non-fatal accidents reported in the city, besides assessing the volume of traffic at different locations.

The police had been provided with traffic-related equipment costing ₹26 lakh and a proposal seeking more gadgets had been forwarded.

Meanwhile, police sources said the City Police had identified 31 accident-prone spots in Tiruchi which includes ‘Y’ Road junction, Kallanai Road to Tiruvalarcholai, Mambalasalai to Amma Mandapam, Sanjeevi Nagar, Old Cauvery bridge, New Cauvery bridge, Senthaneerpuram Junction, Ariyamangalam SIT Junction, Head Post Office Signal, Vayalur road and Dheeran Nagar bus stop.

Phones recovered

Ms. Sathiya Priya on Friday handed over to its rightful owners 201 missing mobile phones that were recovered by the Tiruchi City Police. The cases relating to missing mobile phones were booked in Cantonment, Thillai Nagar, Gandhi Market K.K. Nagar and Srirangam police station limits.