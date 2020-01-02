Tiruchi police take Kavalan App to paramedics

The city police have undertaken a drive to promote the use of Kavalan- SOS App, a tool for the public to seek police assistance instantly in emergency situations, among paramedical staff.

R. Vetharathinam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), told The Hindu that they had charted out a plan to reach large groups of women across the city.

“We started with bus stands, colleges and schools. We are now approaching women paramedical staff who will be able to impart the information to other patients,” he said.

Informing one woman paramedic is equivalent to reaching hundreds of women as they attend to those many in a month, he added. Patients, sanitary workers were also given training. The initiative began at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and has been undertaken at a few private hospitals.

People residing in Tamil Nadu, especially women and elderly, can use the Kavalan – SOS App whenever they feel vulnerable or threatened, police officials say.

The application, which is available for all Android and iOS mobile phones, is free for all and requires the individual to register using basic information such as mobile number, home address, etc. It also asks for mobile number, name and relationship of any two relatives or close friends as emergency contacts, preferably living in the same city.

Additionally, a third contact as an emergency contact may also be added.

“During an emergency, on opening the App, you can press the SOS button on the home page. It will start a 5-second countdown. After 5 seconds, the App will automatically send your current location along with a video from your back camera to the Kavalan team. Within a minute, the team will contact you. Simultaneously, your location will also be sent to your registered emergency contacts as an SMS alert,” a police officer said.