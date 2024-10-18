ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi police step up vigil at shopping hubs ahead of Deepavali festival

Published - October 18, 2024 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Around 185 surveillance cameras have been installed in Fort area and policewomen in plain clothes will be deployment to prevent harassment of women and chain snatching

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Police Commissioner N. Kamini checking the feed from the CCTV cameras after inaugurating the temporary police outpost near Theppakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Shopping hubs in Fort and Gandhi Market police station limits in Tiruchi have been brought under enhanced vigil in view of the Deepavali festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to deploying personnel at vantage locations, the police have installed surveillance cameras, including the hi-tech Pan Tilt Zoom cameras, to check crime. A temporary police outpost has been established at N.S.C. Bose Road near the Teppakulam equipped with monitors connected to the cameras. The outpost has been opened to enable the general public to contact the police personnel deployed there to convey information about persons with suspicious activities and lodge complaints. 

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, who inaugurated the temporary outpost on Friday, told reporters that four watchtowers would be established in front of the Rockfort temple, near Singarathope-Poompuhar Junction, Big Bazaar Street, and near the Malaikottai Arch. Police personnel armed with binoculars would be posted atop the watchtowers. 

“Around 185 surveillance cameras have been installed in Fort area,” she said and added that police personnel would be deployed round-the-clock in shifts. Policewomen in plain clothes would be deployed to prevent harassment of women and chain snatching, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Around 200 police personnel would be deployed in the bazaar area in shifts to maintain order and regulate vehicular traffic.  Arrangements have been made for parking of vehicles at the multi-level parking lot on West Boulevard Road, Yanaikulam Maidanam at Singarathope and the four wheeler multi-level parking lot on Sankaran Pillai Road. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US