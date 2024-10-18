GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi police step up vigil at shopping hubs ahead of Deepavali festival

Around 185 surveillance cameras have been installed in Fort area and policewomen in plain clothes will be deployment to prevent harassment of women and chain snatching

Published - October 18, 2024 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tiruchi Police Commissioner N. Kamini checking the feed from the CCTV cameras after inaugurating the temporary police outpost near Theppakulam on Friday.

Tiruchi Police Commissioner N. Kamini checking the feed from the CCTV cameras after inaugurating the temporary police outpost near Theppakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Shopping hubs in Fort and Gandhi Market police station limits in Tiruchi have been brought under enhanced vigil in view of the Deepavali festival.

In addition to deploying personnel at vantage locations, the police have installed surveillance cameras, including the hi-tech Pan Tilt Zoom cameras, to check crime. A temporary police outpost has been established at N.S.C. Bose Road near the Teppakulam equipped with monitors connected to the cameras. The outpost has been opened to enable the general public to contact the police personnel deployed there to convey information about persons with suspicious activities and lodge complaints. 

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, who inaugurated the temporary outpost on Friday, told reporters that four watchtowers would be established in front of the Rockfort temple, near Singarathope-Poompuhar Junction, Big Bazaar Street, and near the Malaikottai Arch. Police personnel armed with binoculars would be posted atop the watchtowers. 

“Around 185 surveillance cameras have been installed in Fort area,” she said and added that police personnel would be deployed round-the-clock in shifts. Policewomen in plain clothes would be deployed to prevent harassment of women and chain snatching, she added.

Around 200 police personnel would be deployed in the bazaar area in shifts to maintain order and regulate vehicular traffic.  Arrangements have been made for parking of vehicles at the multi-level parking lot on West Boulevard Road, Yanaikulam Maidanam at Singarathope and the four wheeler multi-level parking lot on Sankaran Pillai Road. 

