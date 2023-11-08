HamberMenu
Tiruchi police seize over 230 kg of banned tobacco products  

November 08, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi District Rural Police on Tuesday conducted raids across the district to check the illegal sale of banned tobacco products and arrested seven persons in two separate cases.

The police conducted surprise checks at shops and other places across the district in all police station limits on Tuesday and registered a total of 35 cases against various persons for selling banned tobacco products.

A team of police personnel from Somarasampettai rushed to Thayanur, based on secret information, and arrested M. Masilamani and C. Guru for possessing contraband. A total of 30.6 kg of banned tobacco products were seized from them.

In another incident, Musiri police arrested V. Ananthan, K. Dhamodharan, R. Babu Kannan, S. Ramarajan, and R. Deepak for peddling around 200 kg of gutka products meant to be sold illegally near Thandalaipudhur. The police seized the contraband and vehicles used for transporting contraband.

All of them were booked under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and remanded in judicial custody. The police have issued a stern warning against those who illegally sell, and transport banned tobacco products.

