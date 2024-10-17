Tiruchi police seize guns and bombs from car, arrest a history-sheeter and his associate in Ramanathapuram

A Tiruchi Rural police team arrested a history sheeter ‘Kumuli’ P. Rajkumar and his associate M. Balasubramanian at Athiyendhal near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday evening and recovered a couple of country guns, a couple of machetes, and 25 country bombs from their car.

The two were brought to Pettavaithalai police station in Tiruchi district where a case was booked against them under the Explosives Substances Act and remanded them in judicial custody.

A police release said a team was on night rounds on October 15 in Pettavaithalai police station limits when it received a tip that some persons were travelling in a car loaded with guns and bombs on Karur-Tiruchi road. The team started checking vehicles at Pettavaithalai check-post and tried to stop a car which hit a barricade before coming to a halt. A man, who alighted from the car with a weapon identified himself as ‘Kumuli’ Rajkumar and threatened the team before fleeing the spot with four others in the vehicle.

A police team mounted a surveillance and reached Athiyendhal near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district where it noticed a car on Wednesday evening near a waterbody in which two persons - Rajkumar and his associate Balasubramanian were present.

The two were arrested and brought to the Pettavaithalai police station where a case was booked against them. Rajkumar, who hails from Thachanallur in Tirunelveli district has five murder cases, two attempt to murder, and other cases pending against him in police stations across the State. He had been evading arrest since 2021, the release said. The team is on the lookout for three more persons who were along with the duo.

Following the arrest of Rajkumar, the Tiruchi Rural police arrested 13 of his accomplices involved in various crimes in Tiruchi district, the release added.