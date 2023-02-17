ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi police seize 556 kg of tobacco products, arrest man

February 17, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district (rural) police arrested a man for possessing banned tobacco products on Poovalur by-pass road near Lalgudi on Thursday.

When a team from the Lalgudi Police Station conducted a vehicle check on the Poovalur by-pass road, they intercepted a four-wheeler on suspicion.

The police found A. Fakrudin Ali, 49, a native of Adikudi in Lalkudi taluk, was peddling 556 kg of banned tobacco substances meant for sale.

The police seized the contraband and arrested the accused under sections 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code and under the sections of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

The police also seized ₹ 1,00,200 and a four-wheeler used for peddling the banned tobacco products.

